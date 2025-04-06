To beat the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four, Todd Golden and the Florida Gators needed to do one thing: limit Johni Broome's production.

Going into the matchup, Broome stood out as one of the best players in the country. He was averaging 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, presenting himself as a potent threat inside the paint.

Broome was active with his stat line throughout the contest. In 34 minutes of action, he finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. He shot 6-of-14 from the field and 3-of-7 from the free-throw line. However, he did not have the same impact he had throughout the Tigers' tournament run.

Golden reflected on the Gators' win after the game. He pointed out how the team succeeded in their defensive strategy regarding Broome, emphasizing their perimeter defense over double-teaming him.

“We stayed the course, Auburn is too explosive on the perimeter to double him,” Golden said.

What's next for Todd Golden, Florida

Todd Golden's strategy towards guarding Johni Broome proved to be beneficial for the Florida Gators as they beat the Auburn Tigers 79-73.

Keeping one of the best players in the country busy with multiple defenders is a testament to the team's mentality. They are focused on winning by any means necessary, which allowed them to reach the national championship game for the first time since 2007.

Three players scored in double-digits for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. led the way with 34 points and four rebounds. He shot 11-of-18 overall, including 5-of-8 from downtown. Alijah Martin came next with 17 points and three rebounds while Thomas Haugh provided 12 points and seven rebounds.

Florida improved to a 35-4 overall record, having gone 14-4 in SEC Play. They average 85.4 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, including 35.7% from beyond the arc. As a result, they take down opponents by a margin of 15.8 points per game.

The Gators will prepare for their last matchup of the season. They face the Houston Cougars for the championship on April 7 at 8:50 p.m. ET.