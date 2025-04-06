Florida Gators star Walter Clayton Jr. balled out against the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. It was a big performance that he replicated a feat Larry Bird accomplished.

In 35 minutes of action, Clayton Jr. finished with a stat line of 34 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. His huge shots down the stretch proved to be pivotal in helping the Gators beat the Tigers 79-73.

With this performance, he became the first player with back-to-back 30-point games in the Elite Eight and national semifinals since Larry Bird in 1979, per ESPN's Nicole Auerbach. He also scored the most points in a Final Four win since 1981, according to Jared Berson. North Carolina’s Al Wood scored 39 in the National Semifinals at the time.

What's next for Walter Clayton Jr, Florida

It was huge for Walter Clayton Jr. to have the performance he had for the Florida Gators. He showcased himself as the lead option in the offense and flourished with the chances he had.

The Gators now advance to the national championship game, their first appearance since 2007. It marks a big opportunity for head coach Todd Golden to put his stamp on the record books in making history. It also presents a great chance for Clayton Jr. to keep growing his draft stock as NBA teams could select him in the upcoming draft.

Florida improved to a 35-4 overall record, having gone 14-4 in SEC Play. They average 85.4 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, including 35.7% from beyond the arc. As a result, they take down opponents by a margin of 15.8 points per game.

The Gators will prepare for their last matchup of the season. They face the Duke Blue Devils or Houston Cougars for the championship on April 7 at 8:50 p.m. ET.