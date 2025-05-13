Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball freshman Boogie Fland will withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and head back to school, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givoney. We just don't know which school.

Fland is in the transfer portal and will instantly become one of the best players remaining on the market. That said, he has a “do not contact” tag according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, so it's possible he already knows his destination.

The guard will not participate in the remainder of the NBA Draft combine after reportedly participating in strength, agility and shooting drills on Tuesday before his announcement.

A five-star prospect headed into last season, Fland was one of the best freshmen in the country in 2024-25, averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. But that doesn't tell the entire story. Fland suffered a hand injury in mid-January and missed most of the rest of the season. He returned for Arkansas' NCAA Tournament run, scoring 12 total points in three games as the Razorbacks bowed out in the Sweet 16.

It's unclear why Fland withdrew from the draft, as all indications were that he was going to remain in. But as a projected fringe first-round pick, coming back to school is probably the safe bet. At 6'2, Fland's lack of size may make NBA teams wary of him, but if he can improve on his 34% mark from three as a freshman, it could help him moving forward.

From an Arkansas basketball perspective, Fland can still opt to return to Fayetteville, but that seems unlikely. John Calipari's team has a stacked backcourt as it is, led by DJ Wagner and five-star freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.

Arkansas went 22-14 last season, Calipari's first with the Razorbacks. In an uneven year, the team lost its first five SEC games only to turn it around and reach the NCAA Tournament as a 10 seed. The Razorbacks then upset 2 seed St. John's in the Second Round to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five years. They went 9-6 during Fland's injury.