It's been a rough season for the Florida State Seminoles' basketball program, as the team owns a 16-14 record with just one game remaining on the schedule. They'll be taking on the SMU Mustangs on March 8 with the hopes of ending the regular season on a high note.

The Seminoles decided in early February that they would be moving on from head coach Leonard Hamilton. He'll be coaching his final game for Florida State on Saturday. However, the program has seemingly already found its new head coach. The program is expected to hire Sacramento Kings assistant and Florida State alum Luke Loucks as head coach, according to Jeff Cameron and Ira Schoffel of Warchant.

“Sacramento Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks, a former Florida State point guard, has emerged as the top candidate to be the Seminoles’ next men’s basketball head coach, Warchant’s Jeff Cameron has been told by numerous sources with knowledge of the situation. Loucks could be announced as early as Monday — two days after Leonard Hamilton coaches his final home game on Saturday against SMU.”

Loucks steps into the head coaching role after Hamilton held the position for 23 years. The Seminoles are bringing in a former Florida State basketball player who served as the point guard from 2008 to 2012. Loucks, who will turn 35 in April, helped FSU reach four consecutive NCAA Tournaments. He played a key role in upsetting Duke in the 2012 tourney by setting up a pass to teammate Michael Snaer to hit a game-winning three-point buzzer-beater.

The soon-to-be Florida State coach played professional basketball overseas before accepting a job with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. He climbed the ladder and earned an assistant role with the Phoenix Suns in 2021. He's been the Kings' assistant coach since the 2022 season.

Loucks also served as an assistant coach for the Nigerian national team from 2020 to 2021. The Florida State job will be the first head coaching gig of his career.