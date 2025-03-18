ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia has talent but recently slipped in the SEC tournament, while Gonzaga recently won the WCC championship. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia-Gonzaga prediction and pick.

Georgia is 20-12 entering this matchup and has won four of its last five games. It has significant wins against St. John's, Grand Canyon, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. Then, it has significant losses to Marquette, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn twice, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Missouri. Asa Newell is the key to the Bulldogs in this matchup against a program as consistent as Gonzaga

Gonzaga is 25-8 this season, with big wins against Baylor, San Diego State, Indiana, and Saint Mary's. Then, twice, they have had significant losses against West Virginia, Kentucky, UConn, UCLA, and Saint Mary's. Graham Ike and Khalif Battle have been a great inside-out duo for the Bulldogs and are behind their success next to Ryan Nembhard. They have the experience and talent to cause many problems for Georgia.

Here are the Georgia-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Georgia-Gonzaga Odds

Georgia: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +205

Gonzaga: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia vs. Gonzaga

Time: 4:35 pm ET/1:35 pm PT

TV: TNT

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia's defense has been one of the best in the SEC this season. They allow 69.3 points per game, 40.9% from the field, and 30.9% from behind the arc. They are also 26th in KenPom, rating 96 in adjusted defense.

The Bulldogs' frontcourt has been solid this season. Newell is the rebounding leader, averaging 6.8 per game. Somto Cyril is the block leader, averaging 1.6 per game. The perimeter and on-ball defense have also been a giant strength for the Bulldogs. Five different Bulldogs are averaging at least one steal, and Demary Jr. leads the team with 1.7 steals per game.

The Bulldogs' bread and butter is their defense, and they are playing a great offense like Gonzaga. This is the X-factor matchup for the game. I think Georgia will succeed on this side of the court, but it will be difficult.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia's offense has struggled this season and has let them down. They score 75.6 points per game, 46.4% from the field, and 33.5% from behind the arc. They are 54th in KenPom with a rating of 115.4.

Only two Georgia players average over double digits in scoring, with Asa Newell as the best scorer on the team, averaging 15.3 points per game. Silas Demary Jr. is second in scoring with 13.4 points per game. He is also the assist leader, averaging 3.1 per game. The entire team is also averaging 12.5 assists per game.

This offense has struggled for Georgia. They are facing an inconsistent Gonzaga defense and have athletes who can score because of that, but it has been hard to trust this offense at any time this season.

Gonzaga's offense has been great, like always, and is one of the best offenses in the country. They score 86.6 points per game, have a 50% field goal percentage, and a 34.4% three-point shooting percentage. This offense is ranked ninth in KenPom with a rating of 123.6.

Five Gonzaga players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Graham Ike dominating down low with 17.1 points per game. Then, Khalif Battle is the leading scorer at guard and is second with 13.2 points per game. Ryan Nembhard has also been a great point guard for the Bulldogs, the main driver of this offense, and arguably the best point guard in the country. He leads the team with 9.8 assists per game, and Gonzaga is second in the country in passing, averaging 19.7 per game.

The Bulldogs have a great offense almost every year, and this season is no different. Georgia has a lockdown defense, but Mark Few has the offense and coaching ability to lead the Zags to some consistent points on this side of the court.

Gonzaga's defense has been inconsistent, and it is led by its offense instead. They allow 69.6 points per game, 41.4% from the field, and 30.2% from behind the arc. This defense is still high in KenPom, ranking 29th in adjusted defense with a rating of 96.3.

Down low, the frontcourt has been solid, with Ike leading the team with 7.5 rebounds per game and being tied with Braden Huff for the team lead in blocks with 0.6 per game. Regarding on-ball defense, three Bulldogs also average at least one steal, with Nembhard leading the team with 1.7 per game.

Gonzaga's defense has been unimpressive this season, but they get a favorable matchup. Asa Newell is a handful, but Gonzaga has the depth in this game and can slow down Georgia's already struggling offense.

Final Georgia-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

Georgia hangs their hat on defense, but they don't have much offense. Gonzaga is great on offense and has a solid defense. Gonzaga has the best player in this game as well with Ike. Georgia's defense makes this game close at first, but Gonzaga wins, covers, and moves on to the next round thanks to their firepower.

Final Georgia-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -6.5 (-105)