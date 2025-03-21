With one of the biggest blowouts in the NCAA tournament, Gonzaga basketball defeated Georgia, 89-68 on Thursday. Despite the victory though, head coach Mark Few was the least bit surprised.

However, he wasn't impressed in the slightest. Following the game, he explained via CBS Sports on X (formerly Twitter) what the standard is for Gonzaga basketball.

“Sometimes when the standard is national championship or bust, it's hard to live up to it,” Few said.

Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have been one of the premier teams. They won the WCC conference tournament once again, defeating long-time rival, Saint Mary's.

Still, their overall season was impressive. They had one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country. Gonzaga basketball only trailed Alabama basketball for the most points per game by a team this season.

One of the reasons for this is senior guard Ryan Nembhard. As the regular season concluded, he led the country in assists. After leading the WCC one year prior, his playmaking took another leap.

So far in the NCAA tournament, his entire team played well. Again though, Few had few things to celebrate. After making the 2021 National Championship game, they haven't gone back.

The head coach understands what it takes, and this game is only the beginning.

Mark Few knows Gonzaga basketball's expectation

The expectation is to win a national championship. As Few mentioned, that is the standard. However, some other analysts and insiders believe that to be the case as well.

This is one of the most balanced teams that the Bulldogs have had in quite some time. They don't have an eye-popping superstar, but they can beat teams in a variety of ways.

For instance, their pace and space philosophy is a huge one. Nembhard running the floor is a major advantage. He does an excellent job of getting his guys in space, but also playing in the half court.

Either way, they will hope to keep that standard going in the second round of the NCAA tournament. After Few detailed what made Gonzaga basketball interesting in the regular season, it seems that it's not about luck anymore.

The game is about execution at every level.