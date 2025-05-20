Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah, was involved in a car crash late last month when his Cybertruck malfunctioned. The good news is that he is okay, and he got lucky because the crash could have been much worse.

During a recent All The Smoke appearance, Arenas told Matt Barnes that on April 24, as the 18-year-old high school basketball star was driving his Tesla Cybertruck in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, his “ Arenas told Matt Barnes that on April 24, as the 18-year-old high school basketball star was driving his Tesla Cybertruck in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, his “ steering wheel went limp. “Arenas said that resulted in Alijah losing control and running through a fire hydrant before crashing into a tree. The vehicle caught on fire from there, but due to the Cybertruck windows being bulletproof, he was trapped and couldn't break out. The former NBA star told Barnes that Alijah had been trapped in the car for approximately 10 minutes. He could only get out because he had left a crack in one of the windows, and bystanders could use the crack he had already made to help break open the window and get Alijah to safety.

The good news is that Alijah is doing much better now after he was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. He will be ready to return to the basketball court in no time. Alijah Arenas is a five-star shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class and is committed to playing for the USC Trojans and head coach Eric Musselman next season. He can potentially be a star in college and the NBA.

Most importantly, Arenas is okay and did not suffer anything more serious. By the time the season starts, he should be ready to go for the Trojans and will return to his usual, dominant self on the basketball court.