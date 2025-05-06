After a horrendous car crash involving Alijah Arenas, his father, Gilbert, was asking for prayer, and wanted nothing else but for his son to recover.

Luckily, his prayer was answered when Alijah woke up from his coma.

On the Dan Patrick Show, Gilbert explained his son's progression and how he found out about the crash.

“He’s doing very well,” Arenas said. “He has some angels with him that morning, so glad he’s fully recovering. Didn’t have any major injuries, that’s all you can pray for.

“Usually, I wake up at 4:30, and I go to the Tesla App to see if he’s heading home or if he’s at the gym. So his car is at the gym, so I continue my workout, and my daughter says What are you doing and I’m like Obviously, I’m working out. She says, ‘You haven’t heard your son just got into an accident.’ At the gym? ‘No, he’s at the hospital,’ so I just stopped everything and ran over there.”

The accident took the world by storm. Many were sending thoughts and prayers to the Arenas family. As mentioned before, Alijah is alive and good to go. Still, it was a shocking story and one that many would never want to experience.

Gilbert Arenas is grateful for Alijah Arenas's condition

This could've been a bad scenario for Alijah. As Gilbert said, though, angels were with him. Within a few days, Arenas was out of his coma, and the week after, he began walking and doing physical activity again.

It was a scary moment for sure, and one that no one wants to experience.

Unfortunately, though, this isn't the first time that the son of an NBA star had a traumatic event happen. In 2023, LeBron James's son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game.

He was quickly rushed to the hospital and managed to survive. Since then, he's been able to play and was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers' rotation.

For Alijah, he'll look to keep building his basketball brand. After he committed to USC basketball, the latter has the skills and the mentality necessary to dominate.

This coma he was in appears to be a minor setback for him to dominate in college.

At the end of the day, Gilbert is simply happy that his son is alive and well. It will most likely open up the Arenas family to a perspective about life that they maybe never had.