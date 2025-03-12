Gonzaga basketball added to their mythical-like run in the West Coast Conference, winning the annual league tournament for a mind-boggling 20th time under head coach Mark Few, after besting Saint Mary's, 58-51, on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were also part of some less than stellar history in this title game.

Saint Mary's shot 0-of-16 from behind the 3-point line, while Gonzaga drained just one of its 15 attempts from distance. The two teams combined for a ghastly 3.2 3-point shooting percentage, which is the lowest in a Division I matchup since Tennessee and Vanderbilt went 1-of-33 from downtown on Jan. 18, 2020, via Jared Berson.

That might put a slight damper on the Bulldogs' WCC championship celebration, or at the very least, give them plenty to work on in the lead-up to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Few's squad scores 87.5 points per game, ranking second in the country behind Alabama, but it sits outside the top 50 in 3-point shooting (so do the Crimson Tide). The modest 35.0 percentage is made more concerning by the fact that Gonzaga resides in a conference that will only send two teams to The Big Dance this year.

But the team carries itself well during March. The flip side of Tuesday's ugly stat is that the defense locked down the Gaels, a group that defeated the Bulldogs twice earlier this season. Even if the offense is stalling, when clutch time arrives in the WCC Tournament, the Zags often prevail.

Gonzaga basketball answers the call vs. Saint Mary's

They held Saint Mary's to 38.5 percent shooting overall, scored 20 points off 18 turnovers and dominated the rebounding margin (43-28). Sophomore big man Braden Huff was one of the game's only standouts, posting 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting with two swipes and a swat. Khalif Battle added 14 points and five steals.

Two-time WCC Defensive Player of the year Mitchell Saxen tried to keep the Gaels in contention, tallying 20 points, seven boards and two blocks, but he did not receive enough support on offense. Although he recorded an efficient 12 points and eight assists, two-time WCC Player of the Year Augustas Marciulionis only attempted seven shots in 40 minutes. Saint Mary's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer this season, Paulius Murauskas, was no match for Huff. He had zero points, three boards and four fouls in 14 minutes.

Both programs must shake off their ice-cold shooting displays and get ready for March Madness. The usual concerns that come with a long layoff should not apply after this rock fight.