Gonzaga basketball is officially the WCC champions once again. Head coach Mark Few led his team to a 58-51 victory over the first-seeded St. Mary's Gaels in the WCC conference championship game.

After the 20th conference title under Few, this season has been strange, to say the least. Many are still pessimistic after ESPN moved Gonzaga basketball up in their bracketology.

Despite that though, Few understands the skepticism of his team. He explained more via ESPN following the game.

“We've had an inordinate amount of one-possession games,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I think that's why we're such an interesting seed going into this NCAA tournament. I think we were 350th in luck in Kenpom. We've had more banked 3s on us than I could ever, ever remember in my entire career.

“Whether it's the law of averages coming through or just a little resiliency … or maybe it's just desperation by some seniors who don't want this thing to end.”

Some of the threes that the head coach was alluding to are a good example of that luck. For instance, Gonzaga basketball and St Mary's had a record-setting brickfest in their game on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs didn't hit a single 3-pointer during their win. As Few mentioned, some of it might have to do with luck. Some of it might be their opponents and who they are playing.

Gonzaga basketball hasn't had luck, according to Mark Few

Through all that has happened this season, Gonzaga basketball hasn't had some favorable luck on their side. That Kenpom metric is interesting.

Still, the proof is in the pudding for this team. They are second in the country in points per game, only trailing Alabama. Throughout the season, point guard Ryan Nembhard has been the engine for them.

The brother of former Gonzaga basketball alum, Andrew Nembhard, his younger brother has dominated the country once again.

He leads the country in assists per game, after leading the WCC last season. His jump from 6.9 to 9.8 assists throughout one season is extremely impressive.

However, it does not eliminate some of the skepticism that surrounds the team. Even with a conference championship and a spot in the NCAA tournament, people are not buying into the hype.

Either way, Gonzaga basketball knows who they are and their philosophy. Few know that and is realistic with some of the luck that hasn't been on their side.

The downside of March Madness for the Bulldogs is that some of those shots the head coach referenced could be on display.