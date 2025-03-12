The Gonzaga basketball team entered the West Coast Conference tournament needing a win to improve its seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Going into the week, Gonzaga was pegged as a No. 8/9 seed, meaning a Round of 64 win would put them up against a No. 1 seed in the second round. However, Gonzaga defeated St. Mary's, 58-51, in the West Coast Conference tournament title game to get another WCC title. In fact, Gonzaga and St. Mary's shot historically bad from three, going just 1-of-31 combined.

Braden Huff led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points, while three other starters finished in double figures. St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen had a game-high 20 points, but it was enough.

As such, ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology late on Tuesday night, and he had Gonzaga moved up to a No. 7 seed. In this projection, Gonzaga is facing off against No. 10 seed Drake in the Midwest Region, and the No. 2 seed they could eventually play is Alabama. CluchPoints' Sonny Giuliano had Gonzaga as a No. 8 seed going into the WCC title game, so it seems likely the Bulldogs will be somewhere in that 7-8 range once the Field of 68 is revealed.

Gonzaga has nonconference wins against San Diego State and Indiana with key losses against Kentucky, UConn and UCLA. Gonzaga had lost both previous matchups to St. Mary's during WCC play, but this time, the Bulldogs prevailed in a hard-fought win to earn the automatic bid.

The Gonzaga basketball team had won the West Coast Conference tournament four years in a row before St. Mary's earned the crown in 2024, and now it goes right back to Gonzaga.

A lot of things could change in the bracketology projections over the next few days, especially with other major conference tournaments going on, so Gonzaga's projected seed could shift slightly. Nonetheless, Mark few's team is safely in the field once again.