The Gonzaga basketball team continued their strong season by defeating Santa Clara on Saturday. Gonzaga big man Graham Ike had a solid game, with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Following the contest Bulldogs head coach Mark Few made a bold admission about his star big man.

“I think it's time he starts seeing his name pop up on first team All-American or second team All-American. I know we're all obsessed and infatuated with these freshmen, but he's literally been delivering night in and night out at the highest level,” Few said postgame, per The Spokesman-Review.

Ike is averaging 19.8 points per game this season, to go with 8.7 rebounds. He leads the team in both scoring and rebounding, as well as minutes played. The Gonzaga big man has missed some time due to injury.

Gonzaga basketball is now 25-2 on the season after defeating Santa Clara, 94-86. The Bulldogs are also 13-1 in the West Coast Conference this season.

Gonzaga hopes to make a strong statement in the NCAA tournament this season

The Bulldogs looked like a possible no. 1 seed in March Madness for a good portion of the season. Gonzaga suffered a bad loss though by losing to Portland in WCC play.

Following that loss, Gonzaga has bounced back. The Bulldogs have won three in a row, including that win over Santa Clara Saturday. Few was pleased with his team's effort against the Broncos.

“It took a village and that's what we got. I tell these guys throughout the year man, every dog has his day. For some of them we have been waiting and waiting….it is certainly great to see when it happens,” Few said, per the outlet.

Santa Clara fell to 22-6 on the season with the loss. The Broncos are second in the WCC, behind only Gonzaga.

“Santa Clara is an NCAA tournament team….they're a team that can win a game or games in the tournament, and that's why this is just a heck of a win,” Few added. “It took all we had. We were extremely resilient; we had to dig deeper than what we did all year.”

Gonzaga next plays San Francisco on Wednesday.