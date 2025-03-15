Grand Canyon women's basketball head coach Molly Miller has been a rumored top candidate to fill the same position at both Arizona State and Arkansas, and she allegedly now has her pick of the two roles, according to Mitchell Northam of SB Nation.

Miller boasts an impressive resume, leading GCU to a 30-2 record this season, including the nation's longest ongoing win streak at 28 games, while going undefeated in the WAC Conference. She's 114-37 overall through her five seasons with the Antelopes, and she went 180-17 beforehand during her years at the D2 level.

Despite the chatter surrounding her decision, Miller has remained mentally focused on her current team and their tournament chances as we head into Selection Sunday.

“There is no distraction for me,” Miller said, via Austin Montgomery of midmajormadness.com. “My team and myself are so locked. We have a saying, ‘We didn't come this far to come this far.' It is all eyes on the prize.”

Miller has held the GCU role since initially taking over in the 2020-21 season. The Lopes had an 85-35 overall record and a 50-18 conference mark coming into the campaign. She's also helped transform GCU Arena into one of the toughest road venues for opponents, which is reflected in the Lopes' 50-12 home record.

The Missouri native coached at Drury before taking the GCU job, and she led her alma mater to an incredible 180-17 mark over six years.

Arkansas is in the market for a new head coach since deciding to buy Mike Neighbors out of his contract following an eight-year stint.

The Razorbacks made two March Madness tournaments and were ranked as highly as No. 10 in recent years, but a 10-22 record and the program's worst winning percentage since 1981 brought Neighbors' time at the helm to an end on a low note.

The Sun Devils are looking to fill their coaching vacancy after parting ways with Natasha Adair, whose three-year tenure ended with a 29-62 overall record.

Arizona State hasn't made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.