Doug Gottlieb was not happy with the officiating in the Green Bay Phoenix's 75-72 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Gottlieb is progressing through the second season of his head coaching career with the Phoenix. After a disastrous debut campaign, Gottlieb has enjoyed significant improvement as Green Bay could have a chance at a conference title this year.

However, they had a setback in their loss to Milwaukee. Green Bay was down by a point in the final seconds of the game as Preston Ruedinger drove to the basket, where Milwaukee's Stevie Elam ripped the ball out of his hands. The Phoenix fouled Elam, who sank two free throws to extend his team's lead and seal the win.

Gottlieb said the officials should've called a foul on that play, per reporter Kyle Malzahn. He said this as Ruedinger fouled on Milwaukee's Amar Augillard with 24 seconds to play for the same reason, resulting in the head coach expressing visible frustration. Gottlieb also got a technical foul earlier in the matchup, having him demand transparency from the Horizon commissioner.

“The last play of the game, just to get the ball, they're grabbing us and holding us. Again, I understand if you're not calling that — that's fine,” Gottlieb said before he pounded on the table and bumped the microphone from its stand. “You had the exact same play on both ends in the last play of the game. The exact same f—ing play! The exact same play.”

“I need the new commissioner of the Horizon League to explain to me what a technical foul is when I don't leave the box, I don't curse, I'm not demonstrative,” he said. “There was nothing, nothing that should have been called a technical foul. I know when I earn one. I did not earn one.”

Green Bay men’s basketball head coach Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) with an intense postgame press conference wanting an explanation why he was called for a technical foul late in the 2nd half. You can take a listen for yourself. Maybe the most fired up you’ll see a coach. pic.twitter.com/nTXPbYFpUb — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) February 15, 2026

How Doug Gottlieb, Green Bay performed against Milwaukee

Doug Gottlieb has made solid progress throughout his sophomore year as a head coach. However, Green Bay's loss to Milwaukee will stand out to him as an example of how to approach controversial calls or mistakes the officials make moving forward.

Green Bay fell to a 15-13 overall record, going 10-7 in its Horizon matchups so far. They sit at third place in the conference standings, being above the Robert Morris Colonials and the Detroit Mercy Titans while trailing the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face Oakland as tip-off will take place on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.