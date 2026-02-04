Green Bay basketball fans do not need to take a glance at the KenPom ratings to know that their team is mountains away from relevance. A home loss to Cleveland State should illustrate that point quite clearly. The Phoenix can obviously change their season's trajectory with a triumphant showing in the Horizon League Tournament this March, but even if the squad earns an automatic bid, it is likely to get an unforgiving draw in the bracket. The analytics do not love Green Bay.

And the feeling is mutual. Second-year head coach Dog Gottlieb unloaded on the flaws of KenPom's ratings, which ranks the Phoenix at No. 241 in the country. He thinks his squad and other Horizon members are being shortchanged because the renowned system ignores context. The former radio show host expressed his opinion like only he knows how.

“Let me help you out with a little soundbite here, okay,” Gottlieb told reporters, per Michael Gross of WLUK-TV Fox 11. “KenPom is bulls***. Because it takes into account how much you lose by, and it has no context for who you have {available}, who the other team has… I would challenge if our league gets a 14 or 15 {seed}, or if we win it we're gonna get a 16 {and} we'll be in Dayton {First Four} — that's fine — we're way better than the other 16 seeds. Everybody knows it.”

"KenPom is bull***t" Sit back an enjoy this four minute dialogue from Doug Gottlieb on the KenPom rankings. Insightful thoughts.@fox11news @TheFieldOf68 pic.twitter.com/mtJTpfRttW — Michael Gross (@MichaelSGross) February 3, 2026

Doug Gottlieb does not think the NCAA Tournament should strictly adhere to KenPom when laying out the 68-team field. He highlighted Green Bay's Nov. 15 overtime loss to Minnesota to drive his point home. The Golden Gophers beat Indiana and Iowa, who are ranked No. 19 and No. 33, respectively, but their overall record is now 10-12 following a seven-game losing streak. Ergo, the Phoenix will not benefit much from its hard-fought effort in Minneapolis.

Gottlieb also made sure to single out Miami (OH) and other MAC teams for doing what he perceived to be schedule-padding. The undefeated RedHawks are No. 23 in the nation, per the AP poll, but they do not have a signature win to their name. The committee would have to bend backwards to justify awarding them a top-five seed in the Tournament. KenPom does not just evaluate wins and losses, however, and has the team slotted at No. 90 in its ratings. Gottlieb should at least appreciate that.

The polarizing coach raises an interesting argument, however. Many people refer to advanced analytics to predict championship contenders and potential at-large bids, but when one digs deeper like Gottlieb did above, they could see the imperfections that accompany such a model. Hopefully, the decision-makers take a balanced approach leading into March Madness.