Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been taking the social scene by storm. The University of Miami women's basketball athletes are trailblazing through their NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals that have made the athletes a new set of fans.

Only a couple of years back, the twins began getting traction on TikTok with their viral videos during the pandemic. They've since been making a name for themselves on and off the court at the University of Miami but soon enough their NCAA days are numbered. Next week, the Cavinder twins play their last game at the ACC Tournament.

“This season, our record isn't the best, and obviously that's not fun,” Haley told ESPN. “But playing on the court with Hanna and being able to just leave our careers at the University of Miami together is something I wanted to do.”

While their season record is 14-13 and their conference record is 4-12, it's no question that the Cavinders would have opted for a different result in their final year as NCAA athletes. However, they are taking what they learned from striking deals with Boost Mobile, WWE, Dick's Sporting Goods, Under Armour, Champs Sports, and Ghost nutrition turning it into their future.

“We kind of started out as trailblazers,” Haley said, “and now we're becoming entrepreneurs.”

Hanna spoke about how NIL deals have changed women's sports for the better, especially having more people tune into women's basketball.

“In the beginning, obviously, there weren't as many eyes on women's basketball, but NIL kind of opened that up a little bit for women in sports in general,” said Hanna. “It kind of blew up during Angel Reese's year and Caitlin Clark's year. It's completely changed, and it's going to continue to change and grow.”

Haley and Hanna just turned 24 last month but have recognized how much “times have changed” since they even began the sport as children.

“I've seen women's basketball evolve over the years, and being a part of that, and kind of leading somewhat of the way in certain areas with Hanna is something that is extremely important,” Haley explained.

They have also been very supportive of women athletes who are also looking to get the most of their NIL deals and to find companies that align with them.

“You can do it all,” Hanna said. “You don't have to just be a basketball player. You don't have to just be a TikToker. You can be a little bit of everything.”

So what's next for Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder?

The Cavinders are using what they've learned for securing NIL deals to make their own company. The athletes will be putting more time and effort into their fitness app, Twogether. Fans of the athletes can download the app to their mobile device to find at home and gym workouts to complete.

While NIL deals may be new, entrepreneurship runs in the Cavinder family. Their father, Tom Cavinder founded the Southwest Elevator Company and serves as CEO. The twins' mother, Katie Cavinder, is also a part of the business and is the vice president.

“It's kind of been in the blood, so being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age,” Hanna said. “Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity.”

The work ethic from their parents rubbed off on them as they now look into their futures in business.

“We love being busy,” Haley said. “Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?”