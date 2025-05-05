The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings played a WNBA preseason in South Bend on Notre Dame's campus, and both Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles showed up to check out the action, which led to the former Notre Dame women's basketball duo seemingly having a heated exchange.

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles looks to be having a heated conversation🤔 pic.twitter.com/E4co8i21sw — Angel Minaj (@Kimalouie) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Notre Dame women's basketball was looking like one of the best teams in the country, but fell off in the latter portion of the year and became a No. 3 seed that eventually got eliminated in the NCAA Tournament. Hidalgo is staying at Notre Dame for another year, but Miles entered the transfer portal and decided to join the TCU women's basketball program.

The exchange between Hidalgo and Miles took place near the tunnel and in the view of fans, so naturally a fan recorded it. Women's basketball fans were offering their takes on the situation, so let's get to them.

“Curious who tries to do the damage control and minimize the interaction and claim it was nothing,” wrote u/cowsgomoo1020 on r/NCAAW.

“olivia stepping back when hanna stepped closer 😭. the body language is everything sjsjs,” wrote @jujubballin_.

“The way Hanna stopped in her tracks when she saw Olivia…and peep Olivia was gonna play like she didnt see her at first. Oh nothing about this exchange was pleasant,” wrote @realeyezone.

“No way Hannah Hidalgo just pressed Olivia Miles in broad daylight like this. They lied to us 😭 this does not look like the transfer has nothing to do with their dynamic. This might be a new rivalry that spans leagues and lasts a decade omg,” wrote @GuruLakers.

“Clearly drama behind the scenes on this past years ND team. That team looked elite for most of the season until that last late stretch. It probably wasn't the only thing, but issues between your best two players will screw things up. Seems like her relationship with Hidalgo was a huge part of the Miles decision to transfer, and this just kind of confirms that,” wrote u/CRoseCrizzle on r/NCAAW.

Both players now go their separate ways and will look to bring their teams to glory next season. It appears that it might have been a rocky relationship at the end for Hidalgo and Miles, and it will be interesting to see if Notre Dame and TCU end up playing next season.