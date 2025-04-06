Houston basketball pulled off a stunning 70-67 victory over Duke basketball on Saturday night to advance to the National Championship Game. A late rally helped Houston prevail in this hard-fought contest, with a controversial foul called against star Duke forward Cooper Flagg helping the team pull off the comeback. After the game, the team weighed in on the foul call.

After Duke's Tyrese Proctor missed the first shot of a one-and-one from the free throw line, Flagg managed to haul in the rebound, but he was called for an over-the-back foul on J'wan Roberts, who promptly hit a pair of free throws to turn a one-point deficit into a one-point lead for Houston. After the game, head coach Kelvin Sampson's son, Kellen (who works as an assistant coach on his father's staff) believed that the team's discipline helped them come out on top.

“Discipline gets you beat more than great helps you win,” Kellen Sampson said. “I've probably heard it a hundred million times growing up. Look, the more disciplined you are, the more that you can find yourself doing little tiny things that's going to win. A big-time free throw blockout was exactly what was needed.”

Houston basketball books spot in National Championship Game

Houston completely shut down Duke's offense in the second half, and they ended up erasing a 14-point lead over the final 12 minutes of the game. This foul called against Flagg certainly helped, but Houston clearly believes that the right call was made, as Flagg pinned Roberts' right arm down, which did help him secure the rebound over him.

Now, the Cougars will advance to the National Championship Game, where they will take on a Florida team that is fresh off their own narrow win over Auburn. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 8:50 p.m. ET, with the winner being crowned the champion of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.