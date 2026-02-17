The Houston basketball team dropped a heartbreaker on Monday night, losing to the Iowa State Cyclones. Despite the loss, college basketball broadcaster Fran Fraschilla is making a bold prediction. The former head coach turned analyst thinks Houston will be a no. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, per PaperCity Magazine.

“I think Houston is on the way to a No. 1 seed,” Fraschilla said.

ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla to ⁦@PaperCityMag⁩ on "bad luck" Houston had, what the matchup reveals: "This will not hurt the Cougars…This could be an incredible rematch in Kansas City. These two teams could be No. 1 seeds. I think Houston is on the way to a No. 1 seed." pic.twitter.com/tygISjye3G — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) February 17, 2026

The broadcaster also believes that Iowa State and Houston could meet again in the Big 12 tournament, in Kansas City. Both squads are 23-3 overall after Monday's game.

Houston is now 11-2 in the Big 12 conference standings following the loss. Iowa State is 10-3, and nipping on the Cougars' heels.

“This will not hurt the Cougars. They will be ready Saturday. These two teams can go to a Final Four, and both of them are capable of winning the national championship,” Fraschilla added.

Iowa State remains undefeated at home this season, after winning Monday.

Houston basketball was so close to defeating Iowa State

The Cougars struggled to turn over Iowa State in Monday's game. Iowa State shot 49 percent from the field in the contest, to come away with the three-point victory.

“Iowa State's good,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said postgame, per ESPN. “It's not an easy place to come in and win. I'm disappointed we didn't win. I'm not disappointed in our effort.”

The hero for Iowa State on Monday night was Nate Heise. Heise made a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game, to give his squad the lead. The Iowa State star was praised by his head coach for making that clutch shot.

“Of all the games from him as a Cyclone, tonight stands out as the one that was most elite,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said of Heise. “The confidence he's playing with is awesome.”

Houston has to shake this loss off quickly. The Cougars have a brutal schedule ahead of them. They are hosting Arizona on Saturday, and then play at Kansas after that.

The Cougars' loss to Iowa State snapped a six-game winning streak for Houston.