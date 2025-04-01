The Houston basketball team has been one of the best, most consistent teams in college basketball all season long, and they made the NCAA Tournament as a one-seed. The Cougars have survived a couple of scares so far during March Madness, and they are now in the Final Four, just two wins away from capturing the national championship. It won't be easy as the other three one-seeds all made it too, so it should be an entertaining Final Four. Cougars guard LJ Cryer will have an opportunity to make history.

LJ Cryer is in his fifth season of college basketball, and he started his career at Baylor back in 2020. The Bears went on to win the national championship during Cryer's first season. Now, he has a chance to become the first player to ever win a national title with two different schools.

“Houston's L.J. Cryer is looking to do what has never been done in the history of men's D-I college basketball ,” SportsCenter said in a post. “After winning the NCAA championship in 2021 with Baylor, Cryer is now two games away from hoisting his second NCAA title.”

Cryer didn't have a big role on that Baylor team that won the national championship. It was only his first year of college basketball, and he averaged just 3.4 points per game. Cryer's role started to grow during the next two seasons, and then he decided to transfer to the Houston basketball team.

Houston is in the Final Four, and Cryer has had a major role on this team. He has started in all 38 games for the Cougars, and he is averaging 15.4 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game. This is the second year that Cryer has been at Houston, and he started in every game during his first year as well.

For LJ Cryer and the Houston basketball team to win it all, they will first need to get past Duke. The Cougars and Blue Devils will get underway at approximately 8:49 PM ET on Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be airing on CBS, and Duke is currently favored by 5.5 points.