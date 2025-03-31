Houston basketball is back witnessing the bright lights of the Final Four stage of March Madness. L.J. Cryer has lots to do with UH's round of four return as they prepare for Duke.

The guard dropped 17 points in 38 minutes to lead the Cougars over Tennessee in the Elite Eight. Cryer even got hilariously trolled during his postgame interview.

The sharpshooter will play an integral role in attempting to dethrone the powerful Blue Devils. After all, he leads all UH scorers with averaging 15.4 points per game.

But Cryer isn't the proverbial X-factor for this matchup. That title belongs to someone facing this daunting task: Defending impact freshman Cooper Flagg. Here's who earns the X-factor label before both teams flock to the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

J'Wan Roberts, not L.J. Cryer, is Houston's X-factor vs. Duke

Cryer leads a deep group of shooting options for head coach Kelvin Sampson. Especially through the past Final Four coach's 1-4 high offensive system. But Roberts plays a pivotal role in handling the inside dirty work.

The long Blue Devils forward is a relentless attacker in the paint. Duke is efficient and masterful at creating space inside for Flagg to blaze through and get the basketball inside the hoop.

Roberts carries this edge, though: Experience in the CBB game.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder has played 171 total games featuring 108 total starts. He's cracked the starting rotation in more than 35 contests in each of his last three seasons at UH. Experience aside, Roberts is a stout glass cleaner on the hardwood.

Roberts has grabbed between 6.3 to 7.7 rebounds in his last three CBB seasons. He handles the inside dirty work for Sampson and company. The head coach also trusts Roberts' long wingspan to deny scoring opportunities.

The native of Saint Thomas in the Virgin Islands has compiled 132 career blocks. Roberts has delivered six games of swatting two shots away from the rim.

How Houston's J'Wan Roberts matches up with Duke's Cooper Flagg

Flagg is a mismatch the moment he's in attack mode. Roberts, though, is lauded for his motor.

Roberts brings a hustle dynamic that Houston will need defensively to pull off the upset. Houston plays so much better defensively when the senior is running the floor.

He's limited on the scoring end. That's a flaw Roberts has entering this game. He's not much of a face-up shooter and doesn't come with expanded shooting range. Although he proved he can hit contested shots like this one against the Volunteers.

TOUGH take from J'Wan Roberts 😤 The second half is live NOW 👉 https://t.co/Cw7PWdG3Nq#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/UKT0mjhurJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Roberts won't match Flagg with size or height. Flagg is slightly taller at 6-foot-9. Houston swings the advantage its way if Sampson places his elder statesman on the young roundball star. Sampson will have an experienced defender attempt to make Flagg work for his baskets.

This philosophy forces Duke to trust Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel and Sion James to carry the scoring load for Duke. While the Blue Devils have trusted guards, Houston built its own team off guard play. Cryer is backed by Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp to engage in a guard-on-guard battle with the Duke trio. Houston increases its chances of an upset if the night revolves around guard play.

But again, Roberts must raise his defensive game another level and try to bottle Flagg to make it happen. It'll be a long night in San Antonio if Flagg goes off on the scoring end during his Final Four debut. Duke and Flagg are already the favorites to win over Houston. But Roberts is the reliable defender who gives UH a chance to topple the Devils.