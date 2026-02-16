Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson didn't hold back on who stands tall as the best player in the Big 12 conference.

Sampson has been coaching the Cougars since 2014, shining as one of the elite coaches in all of college basketball. He is coming off an incredible campaign last season where he was seconds away from possibly winning his first national championship but lost to the Florida Gators.

Sampson has seen many talented stars go in and out of the Big 12, some of them being his own players. However, this season has had him view Texas Tech star JT Toppin as the best player in the entire conference, per reporter Joseph Duarte.

“I've said from day one, the best player in this league is JT Toppin. He is the hardest guy to game plan for. And they do, and they've set their personnel around him, where you got to make a decision on Toppin. But here comes Atwell, we were in a position to win the game at [Texas] Tech, but who hit the two key shots? Hard shots, contested shots at well in that right corner, that's six points. He hit the same shots last night, but that's the beauty of conference play. Players, they can make plays, and fortunately for us, we have the same thing,” Sampson said.

What's next for Kelvin Sampson, Houston

JT Toppin certainly has a case to make as the best player from the Big 12. He even has a resume that stands out as one of the top stars in the entire country, which rightfully earns Kelvin Sampson's praise for the Red Raiders' star.

In the meantime, Sampson looks to continue his remarkable streak of success with Houston. He has an active streak of four consecutive 30-win campaigns, seeking his fifth straight season of that feat.

Houston boasts a 23-2 overall record on the season, going 11-1 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Arizona Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Rolling with six consecutive wins, the No. 3 Cougars will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the No. 5 Cyclones on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.