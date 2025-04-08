The Houston basketball program suffered a heartbreaking loss in Monday night's NCAA title game. Houston lost 65-63 against Florida, squandering a 12-point lead and allowing the Gators to come back and win it all. The Cougars came so close to getting the program's first national championship, but they ultimately came up just short.

Houston's players were gutted after losing such an important game in the history of the program.

Multiple videos have emerged online of Cougars players walking off the court and looking distraught.

One video shows Terrance Arceneaux walking towards the locker room, holding his head in his hands for the entire clip. The same video also shows freshman guard Mercy Miller holding the front of his jersey and taking the whole scene in.

Another video shows Milos Uzan walking up the tunnel, also with hands on his head (in the surrender cobra position) for the entirety of his trek.

The Cougars were clearly in shock after surrendering their lead and seeing the game slip away from them so quickly.

These videos really are tough to watch.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson gets brutally honest on his team's epic collapse in NCAA title game

Houston's downfall came in the second half.

The Cougars entered the second half with a three-point lead. They then went on a hot streak over the first five minutes of the half, growing their lead to 12 points.

Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there.

Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. made the difference for the Gators during the second half. In fact, all 11 of his points came in the final half of the game. That included his buzzer-beater to win the national title.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was upset with his team after Florida shut them down during their last two possessions of the game. Sampson called it “incomprehensible” that the Cougars did not even get a shot off on either possession.

He also gave a nod of respect to Clayton for his impressive play to win the game.

“Clayton made a great play,” Sampson said after the game. “But that’s why you’ve got to shot fake and get into the paint. Two’s fine.”

Now the Cougars enter the offseason with plenty of work cut out for themselves as they prepare to get revenge during the 2025-26 season.