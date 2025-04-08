Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars lost 65-63 to the Florida Gators in brutal fashion throughout the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Having led by double digits in the second half, they gave up a run from the Gators, who took the last lead of the game in the final minute. The Cougars had chances to retake the lead or force overtime but turned the ball over in key instances.

Sampson reflected on the loss after the game. He remained shocked with the ending turned out for Houston, firmly believing that they should have gotten a shot off.

“It's incomprehensible in that situation we couldn't get a shot. You gotta get a shot,” Sampson said.

What's next for Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Winning the national championship will have to wait another year for Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars are 0-3 in the title game, having lost their first two tries in 1983 and 1984 when legend Hakeem Olajuwon headlined the program. Their loss to the Florida Gators continues their championship drought, but it will now serve as a new reminder for the program on how far they have come since.

Only one player scored in double-digits for the Cougars. LJ Cryer led the way with numbers of 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. He shot 6-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc. Mylik Wilson came next with nine points while J'Wan Roberts, Emanuel Sharp and Ja'Vier Francis provided eight points each.

Houston finished the 2024-25 season with a 35-5 overall record, having gone 19-1 in Big 12 Play. They averaged 73.7 points on 44.9% shooting from the field, including 39.4% from beyond the arc. Their defense stood out among the best in the country, only conceding 58.7 points throughout the year. As a result, they took down opponents by a solid margin of 15 points per game.

The Cougars enter the offseason with plenty of questions to answer. While they may be heartbroken at the moment, they could return as a strong team looking for vengeance in the 2025-26 campaign.