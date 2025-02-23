The Indiana basketball program picked up a big 73-58 win over No. 13 Purdue at home on Sunday, and after the game, head coach Mike Woodson was mobbed by his players. The head coach spoke on how he reacted to that reception from his players.

“It means a lot,” Mike Woodson said, via Zach Osterman of IndyStar. “We've got a lot of basketball still left to try to figure each other out, but it was special, any time your players rally around you. I do love them, and they love me as well.”

It has been an eventful season for Woodson, as Indiana basketball has struggled for much of this season. At the beginning of February, Woodson announced his plans to retire as head coach of the program. Beating Purdue in his final season is something for Woodson to hang his hat on, and he spoke on what the win means for him and the team.

“It's always special when you beat Purdue,” Woodson said. “We had battles when I played here, for coach Knight. Purdue ended my career in college. I've had a history and a lot of experience in dealing with Purdue over the years. The games are always tough.”

Indiana trailed at half by the score of 37-25. It was a dominant second half, with the Hoosiers outscoring the Boilermakers 48-21. They opened the half on a 28-3 run.

The Hoosiers moved to 16-11 with the win, and now sit at 7-9 in Big Ten play. The win was significant for a team fighting and clawing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. There are four games left in the regular season for Indiana. Up next is a home game against Penn State on Wednesday, followed by two road games against Washington and Oregon, and then a home game against Ohio State to wrap up the Big Ten regular season on March 8. It will be interesting to see if the Hoosiers can build on this to finish the season strong.

After that, Indiana will turn focus to filling the head coaching role, which is up in the air especially after Dusty May reached a new agreement with Michigan.