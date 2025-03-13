As the Indiana basketball team lost to the Oregon Ducks in the Big 10 tournament, star Oumar Ballo would speak after the game about the program's fanbase. With a lot at stake for the Indiana basketball team this tournament season, there is no doubt that emotions are high for any fan, but some have taken it too far as Ballo speaks on some of the messages he receives.

Speaking to the media after the frustrating loss, he would talk about how “mentally draining” it is to receive such messages as death threats from people, according to Brett Bensley.

“We come here every single day, all we try to do is win for these people, but we lose one game, two games, the next thing you know, your DM (direct messages) is crazy,” Ballo said. “Like death wishes, like death threats and stuff like that. Nobody wants to live like that. And I hope people change stuff like that, because this is not helping anybody.”

“At the end of the day? We have feelings,” Ballo continued. “You know, just like you, you wake up, you go to work, and someone is wishing nothing but the worst to you and your work. It’s mentally draining, and nobody wants to deal with that for a whole five-month season. It's too much to take in – for players and for coaches, I hope they change, man, because it's time. They're not helping us. They're not helping anybody.”

“Death wishes, death threats.” – Indiana Hoosier center Oumar Ballo on interactions over social media this season. “Nobody wants to live like that.” “I'm not talking about the true fans because I know they have our back. If you're not cheering for us, leave us alone.” #IUBB pic.twitter.com/t5rN9b0jOo — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Indiana basketball's Oumar Ballo shouts out the great fans

The loss in the conference tournament is a big one for the team since it could be the last unless they're in contention for an at-large bid for the March Madness tourney. It could be potentially Ballo's last game or even Indiana basketball's Mike Woodson as he recently had an emotional send off on their home floor.

Ballo would make sure to distinguish the fans he was talking about before to most that have his and the rest of the team's back. The center also made sure to emphasize how “grateful” he is for them.

“I'm not talking about the true fans because I know they had our back,” Ballo said. “But the people who pretend to be fans and want nothing but the worst for the team, I'm talking about those people.”

“For those people who really had our backs, I'm nothing but grateful to them and I hope we all sit and see what we got on Sunday,” Ballo continued. “I know for sure, if we get one more chance on Sunday, man, we're going to represent them well. It will mean the world to us and to them too, because I know that diehard IU fans want nothing but the best for the team.”

Ballo finished the game against the Ducks with eight points and eight rebounds as the team awaits their future.