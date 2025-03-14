Indiana basketball is now on pins and needles following its loss to Oregon Thursday. The Hoosiers' 72-59 loss in the Big Ten Tournament now strengthens the March Madness chances for Texas and North Carolina, per Joe Lunardi. But damages IU's hopes to make the tournament.

The renown ESPN bracketologist gave Indiana this new title: First team out. Meanwhile, the Longhorns now become “last team in” per Lunardi's bracketology.

Lunardi places the Hoosiers at the top of the “first four out” standings. Joining IU are fellow Big Ten rival Ohio State, Mountain West Conference representative Boise State, and one more MWC rep Colorado State.

But Indiana's loss is beyond damaging for more than its NCAA Tournament hopes. But for head coach Mike Woodson.

Indiana could lose Mike Woodson sooner than expected

Woodson walked out dejectedly after taking the 13-point loss to the Big Ten newcomer Ducks. Not long ago there was jubilation and emotions inside Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Woodson took in a heart-wrenching moment Saturday after his Hoosiers defeated Ohio State 66-60. Many across the college basketball universe started to believe Woodson coached his final game inside IU's home arena. Indiana made the widely-debated decision during the year to not retain the head coach after the season.

That six-point win also kept Indiana's March Madness hopes alive ahead of the Big Ten tourney. All Indiana needed to do was go on a surprise run and make it deep into the tournament. A victory over Oregon would've greatly boosted Indiana's NCAA Tournament chances, even as a designated bubble team.

Woodson now delivered a defiant take about Indiana's bubble state. Which he shared after the Thursday defeat in Indianapolis.

“It's been a good run since I've been here, but I hope it's not done yet,” Woodson said.

That run could now mean settling for the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). Unless the selection committee finds a way to sneak in 19-13 Indiana. But now, North Carolina and Texas increased its probability of making the NCAA Tournament by virtue of Indiana taking a new defeat.