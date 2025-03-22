The 3-seed Iowa State Cyclones witnessed a historic performance from key big man Joshua Jefferson during their first-round matchup against 14-seed Lipscomb in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

In 32 minutes of action, Jefferson put up a stat line of 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and two blocks. He shot 3-of-6 from the field and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

With this performance, he’s the only player with at least 8 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals & 2 blocks in a regulation Tourney game. This was after the NCAA made steals & blocks became official in 1986, per Jared Berson.

What's next for Iowa State Cyclones after win vs. Lipscomb

It was a solid performance for Joshua Jefferson to have, considering the Iowa State Cyclones cruised to an 82-55 blowout win over the Lipscomb Bison in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 40-24 lead at halftime and never looked back. They excelled on both sides of the ball, making a comeback improbable for their opponents. Iowa State shot 58% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, in contrast to Lipscomb's shooting splits of 37% and 29%.

Milan Momcilovic led the way with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Curtis Jones came next with 17 points, Tamis Lipsey put up 10 points and four assists, while Nate Heise provided nine points and six rebounds.

Iowa State improved to 25-9 on the season, having gone 13-7 in Big 12 Play. They average 80.4 points on 48.3% shooting overall and 35.8% from three. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 12.7 points per game.

The Cyclones will prepare for their next matchup in the second round. They face the 6-seed Ole Miss Rebels on March 23.