The No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones will be without two key players heading into Saturday's contest against the No. 5 Houston Cougars.

The Cyclones ruled out Keshon Gilbert (muscle strain) and Curtis Jones (illness) from the game, sources told Jeff Goodman.

Gilbert averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He had shooting splits of 50% overall and 32.8% from downtown.

On the other hand, Jones is the squad's leading scorer with 17.2 points and 4.6 rebounds. He was shooting 43.1% from the field, including 36.8% from three.

How injuries impact Iowa State's matchup with Houston

With Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones being unavailable, the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones will have their hands full against the No. 5 Houston Cougars.

Iowa State goes into the game with a 21-5 overall record, going 11-4 after 15 Big 12 games while rolling with four straight wins. They average 81.3 points on 48.3% shooting from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a margin of 14.4 points per game.

With their top two scorers out, the Cyclones will turn to Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic to step up. Jefferson produces 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds, Lipsey puts up 10.5 points and 2.8 assists, while Momcilovic provides 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Houston boasts a 22-4 record on the season, winning 14 of 15 games in conference play. Their defense presents a tough challenge for Iowa State, holding opponents to 57.6 points on shooting splits of 38.3% overall and 31.7% from downtown.

LJ Cryer leads the unit with numbers of 14.5 points and 2.1 rebounds on 40.8% from three. Emanuel Sharp follows suit with 12 points and 2.9 rebounds, while J'Wan Roberts contributes with 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Following the game against the No. 5 Cougars, the No. 8 Cyclones will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Oklahoma State Cyclones on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.