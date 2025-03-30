USC women's basketball rolled without JuJu Watkins for the first time in March Madness. But hit a rare feat not seen since 1984. This feat even involves another iconic basketball star from the Land of Troy.

USC is heading to consecutive Elite Eight appearances after knocking off Kansas State 67-61 Saturday in Spokane. The last time the Trojans witnessed something similar? When Trojans legend Cheryl Miller led USC during the early 1980s, per Sportscenter.

Miller is revered on the USC campus to this day. The roundball legend guided USC to back-to-back national titles during the time she guided the Elite Eight appearances. Now this Trojans team is pulling off a similar moment — all without its fallen star Watkins.

USC lost Watkins for the season to a devastating ACL tear during the Trojans' second round victory over Mississippi State. Watkins since has been bombarded with support, including from Paige Bueckers of UConn. Now USC is carrying on its national title pursuit while thinking of Watkins.

How USC fared without JuJu Watkins

USC jumped to an early 7-0 lead through the first three minutes of play. However, the Trojans struggled on offense — settling for just 16 points in the first quarter. However, Lindsay Gottlieb turned to a relentless defense that bottled KSU to only nine first period points. The Wildcats only scored four points in their first 5:17 of the game.

Yet, KSU responded with a 6-0 run and drew within one. Jaelyn Glenn hit a layup to draw KSU to a one-point deficit. Kennedy Smith, however, accepted the scoring spark in Watkins' absence — hitting a jumper then getting a tip shot in to make it 11-6. Smith later nailed her own layup to score her sixth straight points.

KSU then turned up the intensity in the second. The Wildcats outscored USC 21-12 to close out the first half. Glenn ignited the scoring with a three-point jumper. Temira Poindexter followed by sinking her long-range basket to make it 16-15 USC. The Wildcats then led four different times in the second — with their largest lead by four.

USC, however, out-scored the feisty Wildcats 20-15 in the third, then 19-16 during the fourth. Avery Howell and Kayleigh Heckel scored the final four baskets for USC. Smith led the Watkins-less Trojans with 19 points. Howell added 18, then Rayah Marshall scored 10 to become the last Trojan in double figures.