Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is making a joke, amidst his team's embarrassing loss to Baylor on Saturday. Self is blaming bad cuisine choices for his team's epic meltdown against the Bears.

“I honestly believe the oranges we ate at halftime that Baylor provided is probably the reason we (stunk) the second half,” coach Bill Self said, per The Kansas City Star. “I didn’t think they were any good the first half and we were terrific.”

The Jayhawks led 40-21 at the break, and looked to run away with the game. In the second half, everything changed. Kansas basketball couldn't make a basket, and the Baylor squad clawed back to win 81-70.

It was a brutal loss for a Kansas team trying to win the Big 12 conference.

“The second half we came out I thought with the mindset the score is 0-0, (and) let’s win the first five minutes. You get outscored (26-6) to score the second half … they had all the momentum. They were as good as we were the first half, plus. And we were as bad as they were the first half, plus. It was kind of a tale of two halves,” Self added.

The Jayhawks are now 15-6 overall this year.

Kansas is struggling again in the Big 12 this season

Kansas' loss to Baylor moves the Jayhawks to 6-4 in the Big 12. That's not where any Kansas fan wanted to be, half-way through the conference schedule.

Kansas basketball lost eight games last season in conference, and had the worst conference record in more than 30 years. The Jayhawks are in danger of once again dropping that many games. Kansas basketball lost already at home this season to West Virginia, and this loss to Baylor is another disappointing defeat.

One reason why Kansas may be struggling more than usual is that the Big 12 conference has bloated to 16 league teams. A few years ago, there were just 10 teams in the league. The Big 12 now plays a 20-game conference schedule, and Self has mentioned how brutal that is for Kansas and other conference schools.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are the newest members of the Big 12. The league also added BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston before last season. Houston walked in and immediately competed at the top of the league, so Kansas seems a bit lost in the shuffle for the first time in Self's tenure.

Kansas basketball next plays Iowa State Monday at Allen Fieldhouse, in one of the biggest games of the year. Self may need to personally inspect the food before the contest.