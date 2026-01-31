The No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks are up big with a 53-33 lead over the No. 13 BY Cougars going into halftime on Saturday. It's been a one-sided contest through the first half, and all eyes are on Darryn Peterson. The star guard turned plenty of heads after throwing down an impressive dunk over several Cougars defenders.

Late in the first half, the true freshman guard caught the ball near the half-court line before driving toward the paint. He found an open lane on the right side of the key and took it to the rim. Two Cougars defenders attempted to block his shot, but Peterson finished the slam dunk instead, sparking a wild reaction from Kansas fans in the arena.

DARRYN PETERSON WITH A NASTY THROWDOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/iSCBJNHfBU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.