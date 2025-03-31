It was a short run for Bill Self and Kansas basketball in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 10 Arkansas in the Round of 64. The program has now switched gears, and is eyeing the transfer portal.

Monmouth's best scorer (20.1 PPG) from last season Abdi Bashir Jr. announced his decision to enter the portal on March 28, and appears to have scheduled meetings with Kansas and Alabama to open up the week, per Joe Tipton of On3.

“Monmouth transfer guard Abdi Bashir Jr. tells

@On3sports

he has a Zoom scheduled with Kansas today and Alabama on Tuesday. He's in the process of setting up Zooms with Arkansas and Kentucky. The 6-7 sophomore averaged 20.1 PPG this season. He's the twin brother of Auburn commit Abdul Bashir.”

The 6-foot-7 sophomore was one of the CAA's best performers last season, and has two years of eligibility remaining. Kansas will be busy in the transfer portal, as the team currently has

Bashir Jr. brings the size and athleticism to a Kansas backcourt that struggled to defend the perimeter in most games throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

He leaves Monmouth as a career 38.6 three-point shooter.