Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope is undefeated against Tennessee, per Kentucky Insider. Pope is now 8-0 against the Volunteers, after his team defeated Tennessee Tuesday 75-64.

Pope is now 2-0 against Tennessee as a coach, and 6-0 against them as a player. That's a pretty remarkable run for the Wildcats coach, who is in his first season in Lexington.

Kentucky was shorthanded on Tuesday but was able to pull out the victory in Rupp Arena. It was much-needed, as Kentucky had lost four of the previous six games.

The Wildcats found themselves down in the second half but charged back. Kentucky basketball finished the game on a 17-4 scoring run over the final four minutes. Kentucky completed a sweep over the Volunteers this season.

“We have guys that just want to fight and compete. We’ve got ballers, right? They just want to be ballers man; they just want to come play,” Pope said after the game, per the school.

The Wildcats are now 17-7 on the year, and 6-5 in the SEC.

Kentucky is doing well so far under Mark Pope

Pope took over in Lexington this season after John Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas. Calipari ended up defeating Kentucky in his return to Rupp Arena this year, but the Wildcats have had a good season under Pope.

The former BYU coach is just three wins away from 20 victories this campaign. The team has a good chance to make the NCAA tournament. Kentucky now has two wins in a row following the victory over Tennessee, with some tough games left on the schedule. The Wildcats have to play Auburn at home. There are also road games remaining with Missouri and Alabama.

Pope needs his team to get healthy though. Kentucky was without star Jaxson Robinson against Tennessee, due to a wrist injury. Things then got more complicated when Lamont Butler had to leave the contest. He didn't return to the game, after leaving with about 8:40 left in the second half. He got hurt diving for a loose ball.

Kentucky basketball next plays at Texas on Saturday.