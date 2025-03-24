In his first season as head coach, Mark Pope has led Kentucky basketball to the Sweet 16 after defeating Illinois. While Pope joked about being fired after winning, he made some unique history after Sunday's game.

Advancing to the Sweet 16 brought out a new first for the Wildcats. This was the first time that a team made the Sweet 16 without any returners to that respective team.

At first, it seems a bit strange. However, the previous head coach John Calipari made a lateral move for Arkansas. Meanwhile, Kentucky basketball hired Pope to be their next head coach.

He helped BYU basketball reach the tournament and has shown his savviness as a head coach. His X's and O's and overall coaching acumen have helped the Wildcats tremendously.

Their record isn't a good indication, but their tournament success has. Advancing to the Sweet 16 is no joke. Funny enough, they'll be met with some fellow rivals.

On Sunday, Ole Miss's win helped secure the seventh SEC team to make the Sweet 16. That's the first time that seven teams from the same conference have advanced to that round.

Meanwhile, a brewing rivalry between Kentucky basketball and Tennessee will commence during that round. An old rivalry of pure disdain is ready to take place.

Mark Pope has led Kentucky basketball to success vs Illinois

Illinois proved to be a quality basketball team in the Big 10. However, the shooting and overall skill of Kentucky proved too much to bear. Also, their late-game drills have been quality as well.

Even in his first season, some think that Kentucky basketball can win it all in the NCAA tournament. They'll need to get through some elite teams to do so.

While there was some struggle in the regular season, the NCAA tournament is a clean slate. Every game is a win or go home scenario. It might give some teams more comfortability in playing with everything they have.

Either way, the Wildcats game against Tennessee will be pure cinema. If Kentucky basketball manages to win that game, Pope and his squad can achieve another record.

No team has had zero returners and made the Elite Eight. Why couldn't it happen with Kentucky? After all, this is March. Anything can happen at any time.

Pope might be focused on one game at a time. But others can look to this record as how impressive of a coaching job he has done in his first season in Lexington.