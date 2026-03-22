Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault didn’t agree with his players’ ejection, stemming from a brawl in the first half of a 132-111 win against the Washington Wizards. Three Thunder players were ejected from the game, including Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, and Cason Wallace.

Daigneault addressed the ejections during his postgame media availability.

“I disagreed with their judgment after talking with them and watching it at halftime,” Daigneault said. “But, I’ve worked with John Goble a long time, and he worked through it with me. And we ended up agreeing to disagree, and both moved on. So, that’s all I can say about it.”

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40 points on 17-of-27 shooting and seven assists led the defending champions as they extended their winning streak to 11. All-Star Chet Holmgren finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, and Jared McCain led the bench with 18 points, including four threes.

Thunder skip White House visit due to ‘timing issue’

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The defending champion Thunder skipped visiting President Donald Trump at the White House, a customary meet for NBA champions. The Thunder addressed why it wouldn’t be visiting the following statement ahead of its matchup against the Wizards, per The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi.

“We have been in touch with the White House, and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out,” the Oklahoma City Thunder said in a statement.

Mark Daigneault and the Thunder will continue their five-game road trip when they face the 76ers on Monday.