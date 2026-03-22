UCLA basketball defeated UCF 75-71 in the NCAA tournament, and in the process, Skyy Clark lost a tooth. It happened late in the game when he dove for a loose ball and took an elbow to the face. After the tooth went flying out of his mouth, the UCLA staff went searching for it.

The tooth was eventually found, and Clark had to go get surgery. The next day, Clark gave an update, and he showed reporters a big smile with a new tooth in place.

“I'm all good now, so shoutout to Dr. Goldfine. He got me right, about an hour and a half procedure. He took me in at like 12 at night. So thank you to him,” Clark said.

That's good news for Clark, but it seemed like for just a minute, people were enjoying the missing tooth, one that included head coach Mick Cronin.

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“He looked so good in the locker room. Looks like a boxer,” Cronin said after the game. Keep trying to talk to these guys about my old days. He just looked tough. Looks tough. In the locker room, smiling. There's blood.”

Clark mentioned that he had to throw his tooth away because it wasn't of use anymore.

“I just threw that piece away,” he said. “He said there was no saving the tooth. He just put a temporary on, and after a few weeks, I get to get a new one.”