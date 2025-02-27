After an up-and-down season, Kentucky basketball came into Wednesday night with a chance to rebound from a very disappointing loss on Saturday, but it didn't look like it was going to be able to get the job done for most of the night.

A desperate Oklahoma basketball team looked poised to defend its home court and get a huge win for its NCAA Tournament resume before a familiar face stepped in and ruined those plans. Former Sooner Otega Oweh went off in the second half, scoring Kentucky's final 18 points of the game including the game-winner to lift the Wildcats to a critical 83-82 road win.

Oweh got to the rim at will and continued to punch back every time Oklahoma tied the game or took the lead down the stretch. He made every Kentucky field goal in the final 12:51 of the game, so this was truly an incredible effort to give his team the win.

He finished the game with 28 points in total, notching a season-high in that department. Oweh was efficient in doing so, finishing the game 12-for-21 from the field.

After the game, Kentucky fans took to social media to praise their star player for his heroic performance.

This insane performance comes on the heels of one of Oweh's worst games of the year. He scored just two points in Saturday's loss against Alabama, so Kentucky fans will be thrilled to see him rebound like this.

This game is a massive hit to Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament hopes as the Sooners drop to just 4-11 in SEC play. On the Kentucky side, the Wildcats stay right on pace for a No. 3 or No. 4 seed and tread water at 8-7 in the conference.

The loss to Alabama was the only game that Oweh has scored in single digits all season long, and now he will have a chance to build off of this epic game. Kentucky also got both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson back in this game, so Mark Pope has a lot going for him at the moment.

This Kentucky basketball team doesn't have any time to celebrate this win, as it hosts No. 1-ranked Auburn on Saturday before a date with LSU. The Wildcats will then close the regular season with a tricky road test against No. 14 Missouri.