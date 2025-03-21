Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore's 34 points against Liberty in the first round of the NCAA tournament equaled the most points scored by a Wildcat in a tournament game. It's another milestone for Amoore, who, in February against Oklahoma, became the only player in SEC history to have at least 29 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in a game.

Amoore transfered to Kentucky by way of Virginia Tech in April 2024. Since then, she has established herself as a player of true commitment and dedication, carrying her team on her back.

In the fourth quarter, Liberty trailed by 17 points with under ten minutes remaining. They mounted a run to bring the game within reach in the final minutes. That is when Ammore found herself at the free throw for two shots.

Amoore converted both to put the Wildcats up 79-78, and it was enough to hold on for the win and tie the record. The record was set by A'dia Mathies in the 2013 NCAA tournament against Dayton, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

In addition to her point total, Moore played all 40 minutes and dished out eight assists. She combined for a total of 55 points in which she scored or assisted on, a number that hasn't been seen since Sabrina Ionescu at Oregon or Caitlin Clark at Iowa.

Kentucky will move to the second round to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday, March 23. With a win, they will move to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.

Georgia Amoore's journey to Lexington

Amoore, a native of Australia, played at Virginia Tech beginning in the '20-'21 season. She developed a reputation as a playmaker when she averaged 11.8 points and 4.6 assists as a freshman. Virginia Tech was a No. 1 seed in the '23 tournament and made it all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to the eventual champion LSU Tigers.

Amoore followed her Virginia Tech coach, Kenny Brooks, to Lexington after his hiring in '24. She also brought along her Hokies teammate, Dazia Lawrence.

This season, Amoore is averaging 19.1 points per game and 6.9 assists. She was named to the SEC All-First Team and was named SEC's newcomer of the year.