The NFL Draft is the next big focus for the league, weeks after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60. The NFL Combine is in action in Indiana, and many teams are prepping to bring in the future.

LSU football did not have the 2025 season it had hoped for entering the season. From starting the season ranked to unranked, LSU finished 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Despite not playing well, the team still showcased a ton of talent on the field. Cornerback Mansoor Delane is projected to be an early first-round pick, and there could potentially be more first-rounders depending on team needs. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is projected as a Day 2 selection, with Harold Perkins Jr. being one of the better linebackers in the class as either a Day 1 or Day 2 pick.

For the first time in a while, LSU won't produce a first-round wide receiver talent. Instead, Delane will take the reins as the elite skill player, becoming a notable pick. There is no doubt that Delane is the best man-to-man cornerback in the draft class. He finished his four-year career with eight interceptions, four forced fumbles, 191 tackles (110 solo), and 27 pass deflections. Delane played three years at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU ahead of last season.

Because the cornerback is rated so high by many outlets, including Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, there won't be many teams that will have a shot to draft him. He could go as early as eight to the New Orleans Saints to keep him local in Louisiana, or he could go as late as 15 to 16 to either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New York Jets.

With the Saints (8) and Kansas City Chiefs (9) needing offensive weapons, it seems that there are really only two teams that will not let Delane slip past them.

2 best Mansoor Delane destinations in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cowboys are the best fit for Delane. Kiper Jr. has Delane going to the Cowboys in his latest first-round mock draft. This is a clear fit, and it will be hard to see the Cowboys letting him slip away. Dallas needs many reinforcements on defense, but at pick 12, Delane would be the best defensive player on the board, maybe the best overall player.

The Cowboys' defense was horrid last season. They allowed 30+ points per game and could not stop a runny nose. Trevon Diggs was released by the team last season, and now, the Cowboys have an opening and a need for another star cornerback. Deron Bland is the top cornerback as of now, but a duo between Bland and Delane could quickly become the best in the league.

The Rams are also desperate for a cornerback upgrade. The Rams have two first-round picks in 2026 thanks to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. LA will have the 13th pick and will likely consider taking a cornerback. Emmanuel Forbes Jr, Cobie Durant, and Darious Williams are all pending free agents, and there is a good chance they hit the open market. This means that the Rams could lose their three best corners. One may stay, but if not, it's a good thing they have two first-round picks.

If the Cowboys pass on Mansoor Delane, then the Rams will likely draft him. Kiper Jr. has the Rams taking Jermod McCoy from Tennessee as a result of the Cowboys likely taking Delane. It will be very hard to believe seeing the top cornerback fall to pick 14.