LSU women's basketball entered the first week of April wondering the fate of Flau'Jae Johnson. The star guard left many believing she's WNBA Draft bound soon.

Johnson has made her mind up. She's avoiding placing her name into the draft waters, according to Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic.

“College basketball is keeping another one of its biggest stars for the 2025-26 season. Flau’jae Johnson did not declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft, a source briefed on the matter confirmed to The Athletic,” Merchant wrote.

Johnson, 21, earned extra time to make a final decision. The original deadline to declare for the draft is March 31. However, teams that advanced the Elite Eight were handed 48 hours after their game for their players to declare.

LSU receives a massive boost for next season with Johnson's return.

LSU watched resilient side of Flau'Jae Johnson

Johnson entered the women's tournament dealing with a painful right shin injury. That ailment prevented her from joining the rest of her Tigers teammates in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

But the junior came back in a massive way to start March Madness. Johnson dropped 22 points in dismantling No. 14 seed San Diego State 103-48 down in Baton Rouge. Johnson swiftly cut through the San Diego State defense on fast breaks and in open look shots. She also delivered a steal and layup during LSU's 11-0 start during the first round contest.

Johnson would've rose as a lottery pick for the WNBA Draft. But again, her decision bolsters LSU's national title game hopes for next season. The native of Savannah, Georgia also will be a preseason National Player of the Year candidate.

The guard has established herself as one of the new faces of Tigers basketball. She's fresh off delivering a career-best 18.6 points per game. Johnson also shot 38.3% from behind the arc.

Johnson will also lead a LSU team that holds the nation's top ranked recruiting class by multiple outlets.