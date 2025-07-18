Flau'jae Johnson has some words for fellow college athletes who are bringing in the big NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) bucks. The LSU women's basketball star turned her appearance on Club Shay Shay, hosted by former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, into a portfolio-building session in an attempt to help other young players find financial longevity and learn how to protect their futures.

“NIL athletes, be smart. NIL athletes' parents, be smarter,” Johnson's advice began. “People are taking advantage of these kids. Kids are having agents when they don't even need agents; they're just taking a cut.”

Johnson continued to elaborate on the kinds of behaviors she's witnessed that lead to athletes' downfall/

“College stars got on all the drip, driving all the cars, it don't last,” Johnson continued. “The best thing you can do with your NIL is invest it. The best thing you can do with your brand is grow it. Those four years are going to be up in a flash.

“I'm a senior now, I thought I could milk this forever. No! It's over with, I'm going out the door,” Johnson joked, which made Sharpe laugh. “Let these 4 years set you up for your next 40. Don't blow through that cash. Don't do that.”

After dropping some NIL gems on the college athletes following her, Flau'jae, the moniker she goes by in her rap career, gave examples on how she took her own advice and invested the money she's made from her impact on and off the court so far.

“I bought like 20 acres of land. I'm building a development on there. I'm purchasing another development in Atlanta,” Johnson said.

Johnson is heading into the 2025-26 season at LSU with championship aspirations and a realistic chance at hoisting the trophy once again before preparing herself for a professional career. Flau'jae Johnson, who was a member of the 2023 title-winning team alongside Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, is the team's leading returning scorer after posting 18.6 points per game last year on 46.8 percent shooting from the field.