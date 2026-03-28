The Los Angeles Rams hit NFL Free Agency hard on the defensive side. Landing Trent McDuffie came with sacrificing a high draft pick, though. But general manager Les Snead still has the Rams in a great position ahead of April.

Los Angeles still holds pick No. 13 via the Atlanta Falcons. Snead and his scouting department also remain with two selections on day two. The Rams then must wait until the sixth round on the final day to make selections, holding four picks on day three (the seventh features three picks).

Fans will trust Snead, head coach Sean McVay and the front office to nail the 13th pick. But the 93rd selection and all the April 25 picks LA absolutely must nail.

Fortunately Los Angeles has swooped up gems after the second round. Past star Cooper Kupp (third rounder) comes to mind along with Puka Nacua (fifth rounder). Running back Kyren Williams (fifth rounder) and safety/captain Quentin Lake (sixth) are two more notable third day finds.

LA can find stars or valuable contributors at 93rd on down. Here are three sleeper prospects.

WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

The Rams can never have enough wideouts. Even if LA chooses to nab one in the middle of the first round (Makai Lemon of USC is a popular mock choice).

Lemon hands McVay a do-everything WR and a new motion option to create mismatches. But he needs a second contested catch monster.

Sarratt is perfect for that role inside the “Rams House.” He feasted on defensive backs in the Big Ten with his strong catch radius and powerful hands.

He rises as an eventual successor to Davante Adams, especially if Adams walks in 2027 free agency. Sarratt is a gift third rounder if the national champion drops that far.

LB Eric Gentry, USC

Now we dive into the final draft day finds. Gentry enters as a massive pickup.

Granted Gentry delivered up-and-down production for the Trojans. He posted minimal sack numbers (three) and never surpassed 80 tackles. Although he hit career highs with Rex Ryan as his position coach. Ryan dropped some glowing takes of his LB before coaching him in 2025.

Gentry looks to impact special teams first. However, the linebacker's long arms makes him a candidate to enter on third-and-long passing situations. He can disrupt passes or force fumbles here, producing five pop outs for the latter.

LA can await until selection No. 207 in the sixth to land him.

QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech

So Morton isn't the most intriguing QB prospect. His injury history will scare teams.

He gutted through those ailments though…leading the Red Raiders to a historic College Football Playoff run. And he fits what McVay loves from his QBs.

Morton's strength is intermediate throws when healthy. But he creates plays with his mobility too. Morton can work through progressions and trust his blocking up front.

He'll need to polish his film study on defenses. But he's a non-threatening backup to Matthew Stafford as a seventh rounder here. Morton's also a temporary QB band-aid before LA can look into Dante Moore (Oregon), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) or Jayden Maiava (USC) in the 2027 first round. Or Morton can surprise folks by immediately picking up McVay's offense.