Even the best of us can make an impromptu mistake, as was the case for Jim Jackson. During the first round of March Madness, Jackson said during the Wofford and Tennessee matchup something interesting.

He referenced the Terriers as the Terrapins two times during the game. The Terrapins are referring to Maryland, who will play Grand Canyon University on Friday. Either way, it wasn't a good look for Jackson.

At the same time though, it's important to cut him some slack. Plenty of broadcasters during March Madness will broadcast consecutive games. This leaves not enough time to recharge and to get back into a good rhythm.

Calling a team for three hours, and then another, and so on is a recipe for disaster. Mistakes like these are prone to happen if that is the case.

Again though, calling Wofford the Terrapins isn't ideal for national television purposes.

Jim Jackson makes March Madness, Wofford-Tennessee game interesting

Despite the on-air blunder, the game itself was a solid one for a 15-2 matchup. Wofford's physicality was one aspect of the game that kept Tennessee on their toes for a major duration.

However, as most games are in the first round, there was a major talent discrepancy. After a while, the Volunteers began to pick apart the Terriers.

Although Tennessee was on upset alert before the March Madness started, some thought that Wofford might be the ones to do it. While they came up short, the next round could be that turning point.

The Volunteers will take on UCLA basketball, who cruised by Utah State in the opening round. If Jackson calls that game, he, and others will hope for not another blunder.

Either way, March Madness will continue to cause madness for all who are involved. From broadcasters to coaches and players, everything feels more scrutinized yet celebrated this time of year.