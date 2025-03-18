ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wofford got hot at the right time and won the Southern Conference, while Tennessee lost in the SEC Championship in their last game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wofford-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Wofford is 19-15 this season, and its most notable win came against Furman in the South Conference championship game. However, it also lost to Duke by 51 points earlier this season. Corey Tripp is the key for the Terriers. They need him to have a giant game if they can maintain their hot streak against Tennessee to start the first round.

Tennessee is 27-7 this season, with notable wins against Louisville, Baylor, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Auburn. They also suffered significant losses to Florida twice, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Kentucky twice, and Ole Miss. Chaz Lanier makes the Volunteers go, and he will be the key to their NCAA Tournament run.

Here are the Wofford-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Wofford-Tennessee Odds

Wofford: +18.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1400

Tennessee: -18.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wofford vs. Tennessee

Time: 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT

TV: TNT

Why Wofford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wofford's offense has been solid but not the best the Southern Conference had to offer this year. They score 75.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.3%, and a three-point percentage of 34.1%. On KenPom, the Terriers are 67th in adjusted offensive rating at 113.6.

Three Terriers are averaging over double digits this season, with Tripp leading the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game. He is also the best passer for Wofford, averaging 3.2 assists per game.

This offense has been solid, but scoring against the Volunteers and their defense will be a chore. Tennessee has an elite defense, but the Terriers might be able to hit some three-pointers.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wofford's defense has struggled and been inconsistent this year. They allow 69.8 points per game, 43.5% from the field, and 33.8% from behind the arc. On KenPom, this defense is one of the worst in the NCAA Tournament, ranked 231st with a rating of 109.5.

The frontcourt has been inconsistent. Kyler Filewich is the best rebounder on the team, averaging 9.4 per game, and Jeremy Lorenz is the block leader, averaging 0.7 per game. The perimeter defense has struggled more than the frontcourt, with Justin Bailey being the steals leader, averaging 1.2 per game.

This defense has struggled to find consistency this season. Although they were better in the Southern Conference tournament, this is a bad matchup against a Tennessee offense with depth and talent.

Tennessee's offense has been steady, but not anything to hang their hat on this season. They score 74.7 points per game, have a 45.5% field goal percentage, and a 34% three-point shooting percentage. This offense is also 18th in adjusted offense in KenPo,m, with a rating of 120.8.

Four Volunteers are averaging over double digits this season, with Chaz Lanier being the most consistent scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game. Then, Zakai Zeigler is the prominent floor general, averaging 7.3 assists per game. They are also averaging 15.5 assists as a team this season, which is solid, but Ziegler can't do it alone.

The Volunteers have a balanced offense but struggled to maintain their edge in SEC play. The tournament offers a new life for this offense. The Volunteers have talent on this offense and can bully the Wofford defense.

Tennessee's defense has been great this year and is arguably the best in the country. They allow 63 points per game, 38.2% from the field, and 27.8% from behind the arc. This Tennessee defense ranks near the top in every defensive category in the SEC and is fourth in scoring defense in the entire country. It is also third in KenPom, with an 89.1 adjusted defensive rating.

Down low, this frontcourt has been solid. Igor Milicic Jr. has been the key, averaging 6.9 rebounds per game. Then, Felix Okpara leads the team in blocks with 1.7 per game. Finally, on the perimeter, three players average at least one steal, with Zeigler being the steals leader, averaging 1.9 per game.

This defense is their identity as a team. They play physically and are not afraid of anyone on this side of the court. They have the defense to take control of this game against Wofford and shut down their offense.

Final Wofford-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Wofford's offense can score some points, but Tennessee's defense is too good. It can shut almost everyone down. Tennessee wins and covers quickly in this game to advance.

Final Wofford-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -18.5 (-120)