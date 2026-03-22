Kelvin Sampson was happy to know that his Houston Cougars will be playing close to home in the Sweet 16 and possibly Elite Eight in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Sampson has been the Cougars' head coach since 2014, elevating them to a serious status as national championship contenders. He got them to the national championship game last season, hoping to get them back there this year.

Sampson and Houston pulled off another 30-win campaign for the fifth consecutive year, getting to the Sweet 16 once again. It marked their seventh appearance in eight years, as Sampson reflected on the chance to play close to the Cougars' campus after their latest win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

“There's going to be enough people talking about that we've been to Elite Eights and Final Fours, and it wasn't on our campus. I don't know who we're gonna wind up playing, but whoever we're playing could care less about that. Matter of fact, they'll use it against us. Our focus is on beyond playing Cougar basketball, not where we're at,” Sampson said.

How Kelvin Sampson, Houston performed against Texas A&M

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Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars will look forward to being at home for their next tournament games. In the Sweet 16, they can march onward as national championship contenders this season.

Four players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win. Emanuel Sharp led the team with 18 points and four rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. Chris Cenac Jr. came next with 17 points and nine rebounds, Milos Uzan had 15 points and four assists, while Mercy Miller provided 12 points and three rebounds.

Houston improved to a 30-6 overall record on the season, having gone 14-4 in its Big 12 matchups. They secured an At-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament, making their case as a firm contender in this year's tourney.

The Cougars will look forward to their next matchup in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. They take on the Illinois Fighting Illini as the game occurs next week.