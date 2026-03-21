The New York Mets are getting some good news about the health of catcher, Francisco Alvarez. Alvarez is back in the lineup for the team in a spring training game on Saturday, per the New York Post.

Alvarez has been dealing with some back stiffness. He is hitting .364 this spring with one home run. New York is looking for a lot of production from the catcher this upcoming season.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had hinted that Alvarez should be back in the lineup soon. The catcher left a Mets spring game on Thursday.

“Better. Saw him earlier this morning, was getting treatment. Definitely feeling better, moving around fine,” Mendoza said Friday, per SNY TV. “The plan is for him to go through his workout, he's going to swing the bat. Everything goes well, he's back in the lineup tomorrow.”

During the 2025 season, the catcher posted 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. The Mets didn't end up making the postseason.

Mets hope to return to the MLB Playoffs in 2026

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New York reached the NLCS during the 2024 campaign, and looked for more in 2025. The Mets were disappointed; the team ended up stumbling down the stretch of the campaign and didn't even return to the playoffs.

Things got more complicated for the team this offseason when free agent and star slugger Pete Alonso decided to sign a deal with the Baltimore Orioles. The Mets though did make some big trades, bringing in several new guys. The centerpiece may be outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who previously played for the Chicago White Sox.

Alvarez is part of a lineup that includes Robert as well as star shortstop Bo Bichette. Mets fans are excited to see what happens with the team this coming season.

The Mets' season begins on March 26 with a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.