Another No. 12 seed took down a No. 5 seed on Friday after the Colorado State Rams defeated the Memphis Tigers 78-70. It was a fun contest throughout, as the Rams fought back from a five-point deficit at halftime.

Colorado State essentially stole a bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Mountain West Conference Championship. They've faced elimination for 11 games in a row counting Friday's contest.

When asked about facing elimination that many times by college basketball reporter Andy Kats, Rams star Kyan Evans expressed how “amazing” the journey has been so far. Evans stated, “It's amazing. It's what we want and it's what we do.”

"What's it like to play a game 7, for 11 games in a row?" Kyan Evans: That's what we do.

Evans finished the game leading his team in points with 23 on the day. He also recorded two rebounds and four assists while shooting 63.6% from the field and 66.6% from beyond the arc. His performance helped lead Colorado State to its first win in the March Madness Tournament since 2013.

Shortly after the game, head coach Niko Medved was asked about Kyan Evans' brilliant play. The 51-year-old head coach was over the moon with Evans. Medved hyped up his starting point guard by praising his development since last season.

“Whatever Kyan was feeling tonight, I just want to feel that one time. He's one of those guys. He's an unbelievable competitor. He learned a lot last year playing behind another great point guard. Watching his development this year has been special.”

The Rams' trip to the big dance this season marks the third time in four years the program is competing for a possible championship. But their appearance in the NCAA Tournament would never have happened if Colorado State didn't get hot at the perfect time.

Friday's victory over Memphis marks the 11th consecutive win for the Rams. The team had a rough patch midway through the season but cleaned it up by the time the Conference Tournaments began. They are now set up to play against the winner between the No. 4 ranked Maryland Terrapins or No. 13 ranked Grand Canyon Antelopes in the second round.