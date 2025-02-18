The Miami basketball team made a run to the Final Four just a couple of seasons ago, but head coach Jim Larranaga stepped down earlier this season amid the team's struggles. A lot has changed since that magical March run for the Hurricanes. Larranaga had an outstanding career at Miami, but it is now time for the program to find a new head coach. Bill Courtney is the current interim head coach, but there are a few guys with NBA experience that could end up filling up the vacancy.

It's unclear when the Miami basketball team will name their new head coach, but a few names to watch right now are Chris Quinn, David Fizdale and Dave Joerger. All three have NBA experience as Quinn is an assistant with the Miami Heat, Fizdale is an assistant with the Phoenix Suns and Joerger is an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Elsewhere in the Sunshine State, various NBA coaches are being mentioned as candidates to replace Jim Larranaga at Miami after Larranaga stepped down in December,” Marc Stein said in a report. “Longtime Heat assistant Chris Quinn has not-so-quietly been connected to the job, as has former Heat and current Suns assistant coach David Fizdale. Another intriguing name to monitor for the Hurricanes' gig who has NBA head coaching experience is Bucks assistant coach Dave Joerger.”

No matter who it is that becomes the next head coach of the Miami basketball tea,, Jim Larranaga will be tough to replace. He was the head coach of the program for over 13 seasons, and he took the Hurricanes to the NCAA Tournament six times. Miami made the Sweet 16 four times under Larranaga, they made the Elite 8 twice and they made the Final Four once. Larranaga also won two ACC titles with the program and one ACC Tournament title.

When all was said and done, Larranaga finished with an overall record of 274-174. He had a great career with Miami, but it is now time for the Hurricanes to move on to somebody else.

Barring a miracle run in the ACC Tournament, the Miami basketball team will miss the NCAA Tournament this year. The Hurricanes are currently in last place in the ACC with a 6-19 overall record and a 2-12 mark in conference play. It has not been a good year, but it's not easy going through a coaching transition during the middle of the season. Once Miami fills the vacancy, we will start to get a better idea about what this team will look like in the future.