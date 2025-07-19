The Michigan basketball team finished with just eight wins during the 2023-24 season, but it found a way to win the Big Ten Tournament and make the Sweet 16 this past season. It was the first year for head coach Dusty May, and his work in the transfer portal is what made the Wolverines so good. He had another great offseason in the portal this year, and the outlook for the team is looking great.

Michigan will no longer have its one-of-a-kind duo of seven footers as Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin are gone, but Dusty May thinks that this upcoming year's roster might actually be more dynamic than last year’s.

“I think we can be even more unique [than last season],” May said, according to a post from Clayton Sayfie. “There are times when we’ll roll out a really, really big lineup like we did in the Big Ten Tournament.”

The Michigan basketball team will have the freedom to play a lot of different lineups next year. The Wolverines have a lot of good size, and they also have a lot of smaller, more explosive players. The lineup will depend on the situation.

“There are gonna be times when I think we roll out a really, really big lineup, and there will be other times when we play small and quick, and have one of our really skilled guys at the 5 so we can be explosive offensively,” May added.

There’s no doubt about it, this Michigan team has a lot of talent, and it should be able to win a lot of games because of it.

“Offensively, when you have talented players, I think you can find a way to play efficiently enough to win,” May concluded. “It usually comes down to, can those bigger guys defend smaller, quicker players, and can you keep the ball out of the paint and still contest on the perimeter.”

Dusty May has quickly brought the Michigan basketball program out of the abyss after one of the worst seasons in program history. Now, the future is looking incredibly bright for the program.